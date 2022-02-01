Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,453 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 40,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.25% of Yelp worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 340.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,068 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,927 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Yelp by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,928 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yelp by 71.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,446 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

