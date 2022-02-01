Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $7,464,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

