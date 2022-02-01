Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.02 or 0.07179734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,613.21 or 0.99866769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00051863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006721 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.