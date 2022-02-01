YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

