Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.88 Million

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $243.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.25 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $922.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 58,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.