Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $243.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.25 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $922.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 58,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

