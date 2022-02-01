Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 74,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.