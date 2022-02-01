Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 532,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,459,000 after buying an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,855,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. 74,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.