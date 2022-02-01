Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Post -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 911.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

