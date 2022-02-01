Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.53 Million

Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $197.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.40 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $750.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $827.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,400,000 after buying an additional 109,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,132,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 736,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

