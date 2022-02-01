Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $205.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.90 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. James River Group posted sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $779.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JRVR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 211,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in James River Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in James River Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

