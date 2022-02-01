Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,210. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.