Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $95.55. 15,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

