Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.97 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $593.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.30 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saia.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.93.

Saia stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.94 and its 200-day moving average is $278.04. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $175.24 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $186,244,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

