Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.88. Progressive posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Progressive stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

