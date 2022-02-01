Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.04). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weber.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,193,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Weber by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 130,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,814,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEBR stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Weber has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $20.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

