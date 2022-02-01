Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will report $405.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $407.48 million. Ziff Davis reported sales of $469.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $99.29 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

