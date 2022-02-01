Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.20. 144,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,465. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $216.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.34. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

In related news, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 168,100 shares of company stock valued at $387,751 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

