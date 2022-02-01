Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.78. 2,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $51.48 and a 1 year high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

