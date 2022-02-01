Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFC. Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Premier Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,896. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

