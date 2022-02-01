Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.42 Billion

Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $28.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.30 billion and the highest is $28.55 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $20.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $115.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.58 billion to $119.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $106.65 billion to $131.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. 6,002,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,484. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 191,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,300,000 after acquiring an additional 197,459 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.