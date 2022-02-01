Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKA. Truist Financial began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 269,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,220. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

