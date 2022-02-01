Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.21. 6,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,709. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $27,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $14,285,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3,389.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 259,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.