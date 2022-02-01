Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce sales of $577.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $614.20 million. Bally’s posted sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 388.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

BALY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,794. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

