Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

CMTG stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

