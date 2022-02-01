Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.26. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 798,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,278. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

