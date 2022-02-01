Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

THO stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

