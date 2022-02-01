Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report sales of $834.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $845.00 million. ChampionX posted sales of $706.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChampionX.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 33,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,334. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

