Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings. Cocrystal Pharma posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

