Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.51 billion to $18.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.92. 367,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,209,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.