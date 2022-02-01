Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. 69,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

