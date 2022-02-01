Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.44 EPS

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Foot Locker reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. 69,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.