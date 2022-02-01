Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Leidos posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $110.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

