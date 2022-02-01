Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $1.52. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.00.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.72. 263,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $589.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

