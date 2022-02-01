Zacks: Brokerages Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce $12.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.82 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $49.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.84 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $55.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,130 shares of company stock valued at $662,977. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

