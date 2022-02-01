Zacks Investment Research Lowers Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) to Sell

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualtrics is the creator of the Experience Management (XM) category which is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business–customer, employee, product, and brand. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

NYSE XM opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a PE ratio of -14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,035,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after buying an additional 161,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,078,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,802 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

