Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Buy

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a market cap of $385.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

