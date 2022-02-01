Zano Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.39 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $13.39 million and $148,355.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,046,180 coins and its circulating supply is 11,016,680 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

