Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $66,254,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $509.12 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $388.45 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.72. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

