Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) Insider Andrea Cattaneo Buys 39,029,728 Shares of Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 39,029,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £3,122,378.24 ($4,197,873.41).

Shares of Zenith Energy stock opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1. The firm has a market cap of £13.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. Zenith Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

