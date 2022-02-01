Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) Insider Andrea Cattaneo Buys 39,029,728 Shares of Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 39,029,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £3,122,378.24 ($4,197,873.41).
Shares of Zenith Energy stock opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1. The firm has a market cap of £13.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. Zenith Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
About Zenith Energy
