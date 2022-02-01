ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $329,895.14 and approximately $100.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00181243 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00030178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.92 or 0.00380142 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

