ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $37.23 million and $16,525.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.66 or 0.07176191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.70 or 1.00033156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00053974 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.