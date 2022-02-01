ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 524,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.19.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

