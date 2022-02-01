Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.90. 2,364,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,422. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.