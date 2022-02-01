Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zymeworks worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZYME. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.