-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 7,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.