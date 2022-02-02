-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roivant Sciences.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.
Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 7,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $16.76.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
