-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%.

Several analysts have commented on HTBX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

HTBX stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

