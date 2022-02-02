$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,272,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.