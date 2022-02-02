$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,272,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,500,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

