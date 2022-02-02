$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $107.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.75. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

