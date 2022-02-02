$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.50. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,313. The company has a market cap of $554.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock worth $434,726 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.