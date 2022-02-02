$0.86 EPS Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,738 shares of company stock worth $28,392,349. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.