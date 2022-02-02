$0.87 EPS Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

