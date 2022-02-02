$1.06 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

DLB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. 341,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,264 in the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,334,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

